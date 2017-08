The Ministry of Finance has not sold any bonds in August, which means that the level of debt financing has reached 72 percent of this year’s financing needs, the Poland’s Finance Ministry said, and taking into account lower than planned financing needs for this year, the debt financing level is at 85 percent.

The ministry doesn’t plan any bond auctions for September as well, with only one bond swap auction in the pipeline.

The debt needs for 2017 were estimated at PLN 168.7 billion.