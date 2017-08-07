FinMin issues PLN 2 bln worth of bonds to increase BGK’s capital

The Ministry of Finance has issued zero-coupon bonds worth PLN 2 billion in order to increase the share capital of state owned lender Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, the ministry stated in a press release. The bonds will mature on April 25, 2019. They were transferred to BGK on August 4, according to the market filing….
