FinMin sells PLN 8 bln in 2, 5, 10 and 30-year bonds

October 25, 2017 Poland AM

The Finance Ministry sold PLN 8 billion worth of bonds, with demand at PLN 11.78 billion. Over 50% of all the securities sold were 10-year bonds, with Bid-to-Cover ratio of 1.92 for the WZ0126 series, and at 1.19 for the DS0727 series. 26 percent of the securities were five-year bonds, 16 percent were two-year bonds…

