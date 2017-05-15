FinMin sold €2.2 bln worth of currencies in 2016

Poland’s finance ministry exchanged foreign currencies worth €2.2 billion on financial markets in 2016, less than the €6.4 billion exchanged in 2015, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry can exchange the funds it receives in European Union funds on financial markets or at the central bank.

The ministry also said that it conducted PLN-denominated interest rate swap transactions with a notional value of PLN 27 billion last year. In 2015, no such transactions took place.

“The aim of these transactions was to distribute debt servicing costs over time within the years 2016-2017,” the ministry said.