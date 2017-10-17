FinMin to centralize its IT resources

October 17, 2017 Poland AM

The Finance Ministry is planning on creating a new IT unit that will service the entire ministry, by expanding the current Finance Ministry IT Center, according to a new draft bill published by the ministry. Employees of 16 IT centers servicing individual treasury chambers as well as the National Treasury Information will be transferred to…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts