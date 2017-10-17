FinMin to centralize its IT resources

The Finance Ministry is planning on creating a new IT unit that will service the entire ministry, by expanding the current Finance Ministry IT Center, according to a new draft bill published by the ministry. Employees of 16 IT centers servicing individual treasury chambers as well as the National Treasury Information will be transferred to…
Related Posts
-
MF sells PLN 3 billion worth of bonds...May 18, 2017
-
PM Szydło defends govt’s economic develo...January 23, 2017
-
State Treasury reports increase in debt ...January 20, 2017
-
Finance Ministry: Poland will ask for FL...December 21, 2016