FinMin wants to expand SEZ to cover the entire country

Expanding Special Economic Zones to cover the entire country could speed up investments, particularly in municipalities that have thus far been neglected, said Deputy PM and Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The ministry has submitted a relevant draft bill for consultations. “We would like to start implementing these solutions from the beginning of next year,” he…
