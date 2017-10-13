Finnish space tech firm ICEYE launches its Warsaw office

Finnish space tech company ICEYE is expanding its operations into Warsaw. The company is the leader in synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) technology for microsatellites providing expanded access to reliable and timely earth observation data. Warsaw will be the firm’s first office outside of its current headquarters in Espoo, Finland. The company has secured nearly $15 million in funding this year to accelerate its growth.

“Poland presents the perfect opportunity for ICEYE to expand staffing and increase our ability to serve current and future markets with reliable and timely Earth Observation data,” said Rafał Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE.

ICEYE’s Poland office will house the Mission Operations Center to control all communications with the satellite constellation. A Customer Service team will also be incorporated into the Poland office to provide technical assistance, access to information and image requests for clients. The team will initially employ 6-8 engineers and software developers. The office will be led by ICEYE’s Polish operations managers Robert Wagemann and Witold Witkowicz, who will be responsible for all Polish recruitment efforts as well as scaling ICEYE’s Earth Observation data services to a maturing base of customers in the Nordic region.

“Having grown up in Poland, I’m uniquely familiar with the area’s diverse talent, and I couldn’t be more excited to expand the company’s presence in Warsaw and throughout Europe. ICEYE is preparing for the launch of our first SAR microsatellite before the end of 2017,” Modrzewski said.