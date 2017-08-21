Fipronil-contaminated poultry reaches Poland

Chickens imported from Germany and slaughtered in one of the plants in Poland were contaminated with fipronil. The entire party of this meat was secured and handed over for disposal, Chief Veterinary Officer Paweł Niemczuk said. Polish authorities were informed by its German counterparts regarding the possible contamination of the imported poultry, the meat was…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.