First debut on the New Connect to take place this Thursday

The fund and assets management company, Money Makers TFI, will begin trading on the NewConnect market of the WSE on Thursday, January 5, the Warsaw Stock Exchange announced in a statement on Wednesday. The debut will precede the sale of 104,500 series-G shares, which will be priced at PLN 1.5 each. Money Makers, which is…
