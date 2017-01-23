First LNG ship of 2017 docks at Swinoujscie LNG terminal

The first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has reached the President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie, pipeline operator Gaz-System announced on Monday.

There have been 11 deliveries since the launch of the terminal in 2015. Swinoujscie has already recieved more than 2 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas. On Saturday, a ship with a length of 320 meters and width of 50 meters provided about 210,000 cubic meters of LNG.

Gaz-System announced that another ship will arrive at Swinoujscie next month.

The terminal at Swinoujscie has a capacity of 5 billion cubic meters year, which is enough to satisfy a third of demand in Poland. However, there have been calls for its expansion to 7.5 billion cubic meters. The LNG terminal is built in such a way that, if necessary, its regasification capacity can be increased to 10 billion cubic meters annually.