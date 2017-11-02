First US oil tanker after embargo lift reaches Poland

Almi Explorer, a US tanker transporting 100,000 tonnes of crude oil from West Texas Intermediate to Polish oil giant PKN Orlen, has reached its destination in Gdańsk, PKN Orlen stated. It is the first shipment of oil from the US to Poland after the US forty-year-long embargo on oil exports was lifted in 2015. Apart…
Related Posts
-
Orlen introduces its own brand of produc...October 30, 2017
-
PKN Orlen with PLN 1.6 bln profit in Q3...October 19, 2017
-
Orlen pays record-high dividend for 2016...August 6, 2017
-
PKN Orlen Q2 net profit downJuly 23, 2017