Fitch affirms ratings for 4 Polish banks, upgrades rating for PKP

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of four Polish lenders: Alior Bank SA at ‘BB’, Bank Ochrony Środowiska (BOS) at ‘B+’, Eurobank at ‘A-‘ and Getin Noble Bank SA at ‘BB-‘, the agency said in a statement. “The affirmations of Alior, BOŚ and Getin reflect limited changes to their standalone credit profiles…
