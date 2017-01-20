FM Logistic completes expansion project in Błonie

Logistics operator FM Logistic has added an additional 14,000 sqm to its distribution center in Błonie, near Warsaw, to a total of 68,000 sqm. The expansion cost PLN 29 million. The recently delivered facility offers storage space for pharmaceutics, medical products and cosmetics. It can be divided into eight separate pharmaceutical warehouses, as per the new specifications of logistics firm DPD.

One of the elements of the investment was the installation of a Building Management System which will control the cooling, AC, heating and dehumidifying, alert to failure and breakages as well as measure and adjust working parameters.

The facility is currently the largest pharmaceutical distribution plant in Central Europe.