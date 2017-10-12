Food exports to grow by 8% this year – IERiGŻ

According to the experts from the Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics (IERiGŻ), food exports will grow by 8 percent this year and reach €26.3 billion. In the same period, imports will grow by 5.9 percent to €18.3 billion, meaning that the trade surplus will reach €8 billion, compared to €7 billion last year.

Moreover, the institute forecasts that the total value of food exports in H1, 2018 will reach €13.5 billion, 5.2 percent y/y increase, while imports will amount to €9.3 billion, 1 percent y/y growth.