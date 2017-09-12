Forecasts for Polish GDP “under increasing pressure” – Winnekens, S & P 

International credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s forecasts for Polish GDP growth are under “upward pressure,” said Felix Winnekens, chief analyst at S & P Poland on September 12.

“The Polish economy is experiencing stronger quarterly data, so as in other countries in the region, we will continue to revise upward economic growth. Polish GDP growth forecasts are also under increasing pressure. It will probably be a good time to revisit your growth forecasts,” Winnekens said.

S & P forecasts from July assume economic growth in Poland in 2017-2020 at a rate of 3.6 percent, 3.1 percent, 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent annually.