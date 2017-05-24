Former Duda spokesman becomes deputy foreign minister

Marek Magierowski, who left his post as President’s Andrzej Duda spokesman earlier this month was appointed deputy foreign minister. He will be responsible for contacts with Asian nations. Magierowski left his previous position citing personal reasons, however various media reported that President Duda was not happy with his job and even told him that he…
