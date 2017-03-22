Former presidents issue letter to the current government regarding EU’s future

Three former living Polish presidents, Lech Wałęsa, Aleksander Kwaśniewski and Bronisław Komorowski issued a letter to the Polish government regarding the upcoming EU summit in Rome, where EU’s future after Brexit will be discussed. The presidents voiced their concerns about the current’s government recent diplomatic efforts in the EU, which they’re afraid, will end up…
Related Posts
-
EU to be roaming-free by mid-June...February 1, 2017
-
Szydło: Polish-Latvian relations ‘import...January 27, 2017
-
Poland seeking protection for farmers in...January 23, 2017
-
Gaz-System signs agreement to build new ...January 16, 2017