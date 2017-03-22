Former presidents issue letter to the current government regarding EU’s future

March 22, 2017 Poland AM

Three former living Polish presidents, Lech Wałęsa, Aleksander Kwaśniewski and Bronisław Komorowski issued a letter to the Polish government regarding the upcoming EU summit in Rome, where EU’s future after Brexit will be discussed. The presidents voiced their concerns about the current’s government recent diplomatic efforts in the EU, which they’re afraid, will end up…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts