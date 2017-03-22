Former presidents issue letter to the current government regarding EU’s future

Union Investment acquires Maraton in Poz... Developer Skanska Commercial Development Europe has sold its Maraton office building in downtown Poznań to a real estate fund managed by Union Investment for €62 million. The building, which was the second office project of Skanska in the city (after...

Two outlet centers coming to Bydgoszcz The city of Bydgoszcz will soon have its first outlet centers: Outlet Center Bydgoszcz (11,000 sqm) near the IKEA store and Metropolitan Outlet (17,000 sqm) in the Carrefour Glinki mall, currently under refurbishment. The two centers will expand the ...

Totalbud building for Albero Invest in W... Developer Albero Invest has selected builder Totalbud as the general contractor for its “Klonowy zakątek” residential project in Warsaw. The scheme is being developed on ul. Ochocka in the Ursus district of the city and will comprise a total of 95 ap...

Unidevelopment enters Radom market Residential developer Unidevelopment, which is active in the Warsaw and Poznań markets, has launched construction work on the first phase of Osiedle Idea, its first multi-family project in Radom. The company is developing the scheme in cooperation wi...