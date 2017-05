Nordic energy group Fortum agreed to sell its gas infrastructure unit Duon Dystrybucja to the infrastructure arm of M&G Investments, Infracapital for an undisclosed price. Fortum cited company’s plan to shed non-core assets as the reason for the deal. Fortum will keep the electricity sales operation part Duon, acquired back in 2016.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of the year.