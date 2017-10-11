Fosun to buy BPH – media

According to Puls Biznesu daily, Chinese investment fund Fosun is interested in acquiring Bank BPH from General Electric. The lender, after the sale of its commercial part to Pekao (which later transferred it to Alior Bank), services on only FX mortgages, and doesn’t plan to expand its operations, as GE is looking to offload all…
