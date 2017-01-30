Four energy firms sign memorandum to purchase Polish assets of EDF

Four companies – Enea, Energa, PGNiG Termika and PGE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding negotiations over the purchase of assets of gas and electricity supplier, EDF, according to a press release jointly issued by the companies on Sunday. The deal, if it goes ahead as planned, will include the purchase of all shares…
