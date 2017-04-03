Four Polish regions among the poorest in EU

April 3, 2017 Poland AM

According to data released by Eurostat, four Polish regions were listed among the regions with GDP per capita below 50 percent of the EU average. These include Podlaskie, Warmińsko-Mazurskie (both at 49 percent), Podkarpackie (48 percent), and Lubelskie (47 percent). The poorest EU region is Bulgarian Severozapaden with 29 percent of the bloc average. Poland’s…

