Free public transport for school children in Warsaw from September

“We want students from primary and secondary schools to be able to make free use of public transport from September,” the Warsaw authorities announced on Tuesday. Free travel will become available to more than 150,000 students, which would result in the proceeds from ticket sales dropping by PLN 13 million per year. President of Warsaw,…
