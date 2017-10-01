FTSE upgrades Poland to developed market status

October 1, 2017 Poland AM

FTSE Russel upgraded Poland’s status to developed from the advanced emerging category, the company said in its annual review of indexes. This means that Polish bourse will be among the 25 most advanced world markets, a first CEE market to achieve it. “The FTSE Russell upgrade of Poland to developed market status represents an acknowledgement…

