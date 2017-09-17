Fuel prices continue to grow. Possible discounts this week

September 17, 2017 Poland AM

Average fuel prices went up by PLN 0.04, while diesel prices increased by 0.04 according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company, LPG prices shot up by PLN 0.06. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.62/liter, diesel at PLN 4.37/liter and LPG at PLN 2.13. This week, there’s a chance for the fuel prices to…

