Fuel prices continue to grow. Possible discounts this week

Average fuel prices went up by PLN 0.04, while diesel prices increased by 0.04 according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company, LPG prices shot up by PLN 0.06. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.62/liter, diesel at PLN 4.37/liter and LPG at PLN 2.13. This week, there’s a chance for the fuel prices to…
