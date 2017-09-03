Fuel prices continue to grow, will grow even further

September 3, 2017 Poland AM

Average fuel prices went up by PLN 0.02, while diesel prices dropped by 0.02 according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company, LPG prices shot up by PLN 0.07. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.48/liter, diesel at PLN 4.27/liter and LPG at PLN 2.01. The current prices are since July 2015, and should further…

