Fuel prices continue to rise

Average fuel prices increased by PLN 0.05, while diesel prices went up by PLN 0.04 last week, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company. Only LPG prices declined by PLN 0.01. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.71/liter, diesel at PLN 4.55/liter and LPG at PLN 2.16. This week the prices should hold steady,…
