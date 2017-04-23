Fuel prices continue to rise

April 23, 2017 Poland AM

Average fuel prices increased by PLN 0.05, while diesel prices went up by PLN 0.04 last week, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company. Only LPG prices declined by PLN 0.01. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.71/liter, diesel at PLN 4.55/liter and LPG at PLN 2.16. This week the prices should hold steady,…

