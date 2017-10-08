Fuel prices down, diesel up

Average fuel prices dropped by PLN 0.02, while diesel went up by PLN 0.04, and LPG prices decreased by PLN 0.02 last week, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.61/liter, diesel at PLN 4.45/liter and LPG at PLN 2.11. This week, diesel prices should increase further, while…

