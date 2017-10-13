Fuel prices down, should further stabilize

Average fuel prices dropped by PLN 0.03, while diesel decreased by PLN 0.02, and LPG prices inched up by PLN 0.01 last week, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.58/liter, diesel at PLN 4.43/liter and LPG at PLN 2.12. This week, prices should stabilize. The current prices…
