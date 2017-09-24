Fuel prices drop after weeks of hikes

September 24, 2017 Poland AM

Average fuel, diesel, and LPG prices all dropped by PLN 0.02 last week, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company, LPG prices shot up by PLN 0.06. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.6/liter, diesel at PLN 4.35/liter and LPG at PLN 2.11. This week, there’s a chance for the fuel prices to decline,…

