Fuel prices drop after weeks of hikes

Average fuel, diesel, and LPG prices all dropped by PLN 0.02 last week, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company, LPG prices shot up by PLN 0.06. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.6/liter, diesel at PLN 4.35/liter and LPG at PLN 2.11. This week, there’s a chance for the fuel prices to decline,…
