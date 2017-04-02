Fuel prices drop. Hikes are on their way – BM Reflex

Fuel prices fell by PLN 0.04, and LPG prices dropped by PLN 0.06 per liter in the last week, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.57/liter, diesel at PLN 4.42/liter and LPG gas at PLN 2.14 (a decrease of PLN 0.02). This week could bring first retail…
