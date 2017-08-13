Fuel prices highest in 3 months

August 13, 2017 Poland AM

Average fuel and diesel prices increased by PLN 0.02, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company, while LPG prices remained unchanged. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.45/liter, diesel at PLN 4.28/liter and LPG at PLN 1.88. The current prices are highest in three months, and should further increase this coming week, according to…

