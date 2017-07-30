Fuel prices on the rise

July 30, 2017 Poland AM

Average fuel and LPG prices increased by PLN 0.04, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.39/liter, diesel at PLN 4.22/liter and LPG at PLN 1.84. According to the analysts, prices in the coming weeks should inch up a little but remain stable. After weeks of declines, the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts