Fuel prices on the rise

Average fuel and LPG prices increased by PLN 0.04, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.39/liter, diesel at PLN 4.22/liter and LPG at PLN 1.84. According to the analysts, prices in the coming weeks should inch up a little but remain stable. After weeks of declines, the…
