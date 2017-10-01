Fuel prices rebound

Average fuel prices have increased by PLN 0.03, while diesel went up by PLN 0.06, and LPG prices grew by PLN 0.02 last week, according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.63/liter, diesel at PLN 4.41/liter and LPG at PLN 2.13. This week, diesel prices should increase further,…
Related Posts
-
Fuel prices drop after weeks of hikes...September 24, 2017
-
Fuel prices continue to grow. Possible d...September 17, 2017
-
Fuel prices soarSeptember 10, 2017
-
Fuel prices continue to grow, will grow ...September 3, 2017