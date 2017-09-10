Fuel prices soar

Average fuel prices went up by PLN 0.10, while diesel prices increased by 0.06 according to BM Reflex, a fuel branch consultancy company, LPG prices shot up by PLN 0.06. Currently, gasoline sells at PLN 4.58/liter, diesel at PLN 4.33/liter and LPG at PLN 2.07. Further prices growth should be expected next week although their…
