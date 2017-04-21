FutureTech Congress: international meeting of insurtech, fintech and big data to be held this May in Warsaw

FutureTech Congress is one of the most important business summits in Central and Eastern Europe addressing top trends in the fintech, insurtech and big data industries. The first edition of the congress will be held on 24th and 25th of May in Warsaw. During two days of debates experts from all over the world will discuss how digitalization, technology and business innovations are changing the financial services, insurance and data industry, in effect impacting the overall business landscape in Poland and the region. The event will gather a line-up of international thought leaders, industry experts and practitioners such as Stephen Brobst – Chief Technology Officer, Teradata Corporation; Chris Skinner – Writer, Fintech Commentator, Chair of the Financial Services Club; Lars Christensen – Founder and owner of Markets and Money Advisory; Giovanni Butarelli – Supervisor of the European Data Protection Board.

FutureTech Congress is designed to foster growth and development of the Polish and regional business landscape and fuel its innovativeness. The idea of the congress is based on previous experience of MMC Poland, long time organizer of BIG DATA: Think Big CEE Congress and FinTech Digital Congress business conferences. The key goal of the event is to create a dedicated platform for meetings and thought-sharing between mature companies, startups, entrepreneurs, investors and public sector decision makers.

During the FutureTech Congress our goal is to illustrate how our society and the broadly defined business sector is impacted by the on-going digital transformation. Technology is transforming the way how enterprises are addressing customer needs, building efficiencies and delivering both market and shareholder value. When shaping the agenda we are making it interdisciplinary and forward looking, so that it best provides an accurate perspective on the direction in which the business world is heading in response to both fintech, insurtech and big-data trends, said Marcin Petrykowski, Regional Head and Managing Director at S&P Global and a member of the Advisory Board for the FutureTech Congress.

FutureTech Congress is divided into three streams: FinTech Digital Congress (financial technologies), InsurTech Digital Congress (insurance technologies) and BIG DATA: Think Big CEE Congress (management of large data).

FinTech Digital Congress is dedicated to the impact that new technologies in finance create both for banks, financial institutions and all other market participants. FinTech will encompass discussions on the rapid digitalization of finance, e-commerce payments, digital identity, development of cryptocurrencies and partnerships between new and traditional players.

InsurTech Digital Congress is dedicated to modern trends in the insurance sector. During the discussions Speakers will present such sector revolutionary solutions as block-chain, telematics or biometry. Experts will also review new customer needs, the changing industry landscape, disruptive business solutions and practical examples of new technology deployment.

BIG DATA: Think Big CEE Congress will focus on modern applications of large data. The four program blocks of BIG DATA are dedicated to A.I. in business, customer relations in the retail sector, challenges of the new EU data protection law and implementations of innovative big data solutions.

Among the Speakers of FutureTech Congress the organizer supported by the Advisory Board have gathered the most influential experts from the insurtech, fintech and big data industries, such as:

Zbigniew Jagiełło, CEO, PKO BP

Cezary Stypułkowski, CEO, mBank

Chris Skinner, Writer, Fintech Commentator, Chair of the Financial Services Club

Guillaume de Colonges, CEO and General Director, Carrefour Poland

Hesus Inoma, Founder & CEO WeSavvy

James Felton Keith, Chairman, International Personal Data Trade Association

Delber Lage, CEO, SalaryFits

Evita Lune, Global Partner, Country Manager for Latvia and Head of Digital Economy, Pedersen & Partners

Lars Christensen, Founder and owner of Markets and Money Advisory

Fabienne Ostermeyer, International Development Director at Visiomed Group

The full agenda of the event is available at: www.ftcongress.com.

During the FutureTech Congress a special evening event will be held – the FutureTech Night. In a less formal environment, this event will gather representatives of financial sector, startups, disruptor companies that challenge the standard business models, private equity investors, capital market, and technology enthusiasts from key sectors of the Polish economy. The evening event will feature announcement of the FutureTech Awards.

The congress is a project of MMC Poland, a long-standing organizer of relevant and impactful conferences, workshops and business trainings in Poland dedicated to specialists, managers and top management.

All current information on FutureTech can be found on the official website: www.ftcongress.com and dedicated profiles on: