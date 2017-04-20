FX spread bill to be ready by summer

Polish parliament should complete the work on the FX mortgages bill by summer holidays, the Sejm public finance commission head Jacek Sasin said. The commission will pick the bill from three proposals at the next sitting and continue to work on that project. The drafts include the one put forward by President Andrzej Duda, which…
