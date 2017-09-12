Gaz-System completes construction of Czeszów-Wierzchowice pipeline

Gaz-System has completed the construction of the Czeszów-Wierzchowice gas pipeline, the company has announced. The value of the investment is PLN 91 million. The Czeszów-Wierzchowice high-pressure gas pipeline, about 14 km in length and 1,000 mm in diameter, is located in the Lower Silesian Voivodship in Zawonia and Krosno,” the announcement read. The construction…
