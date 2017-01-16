Gaz-System signs agreement to build new gas pipeline

Polish gas transmission operator Gaz-System has signed an agreement to build a new gas pipeline from Lwówek to Odolanów in the Wielkopolska voivodship, the company announced in a press release. The project will be implemented in two phases and is to be completed by 2018. “By the end of 2018, the construction of a new 168-km…
Related Posts
-
EU Court decides to suspend initial ruli...December 27, 2016
-
Ukrainian workers in Poland will soon be...December 12, 2016
-
Polish-led letter voices EU communicatio...December 5, 2016
-
Poland last in EU broadband access ranki...October 26, 2016