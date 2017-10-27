Gaz-System to invest PLN 11.5 bln in gas infrastructure by 2022

Image : Gaz-System

Natural gas operator Gaz-System will spend a total of PLN 11.5 billion by 2022 on expanding its gas infrastructure, the firm’s CEO Tomasz Stępień said. The investment includes PLN 4.2 billion earmarked for the Baltic Pipe program of connecting the Polish gas network to the Norwegian continental shelf via the Danish gas system. PLN 1.7 billion will be spent on the sea portion and PLN 2.5 billion on the land portion of the system by October 2022, Stępień explained. Gaz-System will also spend nearly PLN 5 billion by 2020 on connecting the Świnoujście terminal with central and southern Poland, as well as almost PLN 2 billion on building gas connections with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Lithuania, scheduled for 2020-2022.