GDDKiA and Police to get PLN 2.5 bln in EU subisidies

March 18, 2017 Poland AM

The General Director for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA), together with the Chief Police Headquarters (KGP), have signed agreements for PLN 2.5 billion in EU subsidies for their projects. GDDKiA will construct nearly 145 kilometers of new roads, while the Police will send the money on equipment (police cars, dashboard cameras and laser speed meters),…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts