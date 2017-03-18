GDDKiA and Police to get PLN 2.5 bln in EU subisidies

The General Director for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA), together with the Chief Police Headquarters (KGP), have signed agreements for PLN 2.5 billion in EU subsidies for their projects. GDDKiA will construct nearly 145 kilometers of new roads, while the Police will send the money on equipment (police cars, dashboard cameras and laser speed meters),…
Related Posts
-
Polish President approves new act changi...January 27, 2017
-
GDDKiA: Revenues from road toll systems ...January 25, 2017
-
GDDKiA opening competition to artists fo...December 15, 2016
-
Krzysztof Kondraciuk named new GDDKiA he...December 12, 2016