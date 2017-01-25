GDDKiA: Revenues from road toll systems is approx. PLN 1.7 billion in 2016 

Revenues from toll collection system on the road amounted to more than PLN 1.7 billion in 2016, including the Electronic Toll Collection System (viaTOLL) (nearly PLN 1.5 billion) and Manual Toll Collection System (more than PLN 207 million), said the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) in its report for 2016. “The network…
