According to data released by Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), the country’s GDP grew in Q4 by 2.7 percent y/y, in line with the flash estimate. In Q3, the GDP growth stood at 2.5 percent.

In the final quarter of last year, domestic demand grew 0.7 percent y/y, while investments fell 1.6 percent y/y. In real prices, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.7 percent q/q and 3.1 percent y/y.