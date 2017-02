Poland’s gross domestic product grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a flash estimate published by the Central Statistical Office (GUS). The quarter-to-quarter growth was at 1.7 percent.

Economists had expected the GDP growth in Q3 to be lower, at 2.5 percent y/y.

GUS will publish full data on Q4 GDP growth on February 28.