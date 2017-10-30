GDP growth at 4.3% y/y in Q3 – IPAG

October 30, 2017 Economy

GDP growth stood at 4.3 percent y/y in Q3, and will reach 4.1 percent y/y for the entire year 2017, according to the estimations presented by the Institute for Economic Forecasts and Analysis (IPAG). In 2018 GDP will grow at an estimated level of 3.9 percent y/y, the institute stated.
