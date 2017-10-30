GDP growth at 4.3% y/y in Q3 – IPAG

GDP growth stood at 4.3 percent y/y in Q3, and will reach 4.1 percent y/y for the entire year 2017, according to the estimations presented by the Institute for Economic Forecasts and Analysis (IPAG). In 2018 GDP will grow at an estimated level of 3.9 percent y/y, the institute stated.
Related Posts
-
Revised 2016 GDP growth at 2.9% – ...October 24, 2017
-
GDP to grow 4.0% in 2017, could slow dow...October 19, 2017
-
GDP could grow by 4% in 2017 – Fin...July 27, 2017
-
Morawiecki: GDP growth will fluctuate ar...January 23, 2017