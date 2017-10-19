GDP to grow 4.0% in 2017, could slow down after that – World Bank

Image: shutterstock

The World Bank has increased its GDP forecasts for Poland to 4.0 percent in 2017, 3.6 percent in 2018 and 3.4 percent in 2019. Earlier estimates stood at 3.3 percent this year and 3.2 percent in 2018 and 2019. “In 2017, Poland’s economic growth will accelerate to 4.0 percent from 2.7 percent recorded last year, thanks to private consumption fueled by strong labor market situation and the 500+ subsidy program for families. In 2018, the economy can slow down to 3.6 percent, due to a moderate weakening of the European economy and companies’ difficulties with finding employees,” the World Bank stated.