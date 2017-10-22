Gdynia sea port could reach record cargo handling levels this year

October 22, 2017 Poland AM

In the first three quarters, the volume of cargo handled in the Gdynia sea port increased by 8.8 percent y/y to reach 15.6 million tonnes and the figure for the entire year is likely to beat last year’s record of 19.5 million tonnes, the port’s authorities stated. The largest increases were recorded in the packaged…

