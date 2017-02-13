General government deficit lowest in 9 years

The general government deficit, i.e. the deficit of central and local governments and the social security funds controlled by these units, amounted to 2.3 percent of GDP last year and was the lowest since 2007, the European Commission said. For 2017-18, the Commission forecasts that deficit will amount to 2.9 and 3 percent GDP respectively

“The EC forecasts, despite the cautious growth and tax income forecasts, points out that the deficit will remain within safe levels,” deputy finance minister Leszek Skiba said.