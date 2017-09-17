Germany MFA rejects Polish reparations claim

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that Poland the recent efforts by the Polish government to demand World War II reparations from Germany an attempt at worsening “close and good ties” between two countries. “Any potential reparation attempts would be an attempt to worsen close and good ties that for years have developed between Germany…
Related Posts
-
Parliamentary group backs Polish reparat...September 11, 2017
-
Szydło: no final decision on WWII repara...August 29, 2017
-
Polish supermarket chain launched in Ger...June 7, 2017
-
Angela Merkel visits PolandFebruary 7, 2017