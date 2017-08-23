GetBack buys PLN 125 mln debt portfolio

WSE-listed debt collector GetBack purchased a PLN 125 million debt portfolio in a tender held by one of the Polish lenders, the company said in a market filing. GetBack added that by mid-Q3, the company already reached the PLN 912 million figure spent on debt portfolios last year. “Thanks to resources from the IPO and…
Related Posts
-
GetBack debt recoveries up 64%...August 7, 2017
-
GetBack gets UOKiK approval for EGB take...July 27, 2017
-
JP Morgan with over 5% stake in GetBack...July 25, 2017
-
GetBack to issue PLN 40 mln in bonds...July 24, 2017