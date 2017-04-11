GetBack debt collector eyes IPO

April 11, 2017 Poland AM

Debt collector GetBack filed an issue prospectus to the financial market regulator KNF and plans to conduct an IPO this year. “Our company has PLN 400 million in capital, which we plan to increase by several hundred millions in order to finance our organic growth. We see a lot of assets that could be taken…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts